Openly gay Nigerian Kenny Badmus marries lover years after divorcing wife

Openly gay Nigerian brand expert, Kenny Badmus, who is also HIV positive has tied the knot with his partner in the U.S.

He came out of the closet in 2015 and also revealed he has been living with HIV for 15 years.

He shared the news of his wedding on Instagram.

He shared photos from his wedding and wrote:

“Surrounded and supported by our best friends and loved ones, we are filled with gratitude for this beautiful journey ahead. #Live your best life and love who you are. You owe no one any explanations.”

Kenny Badmus in 2015 made his sexuality and HIV status known, saying that being gay is the best thing that ever happened to him and should he ever come back to life after this, he will definitely be gay.

