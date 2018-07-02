Entertainment, Gossip

Openly gay Nigerian Kenny Badmus marries lover years after divorcing wife

Openly gay Nigerian brand expert, Kenny Badmus, who is also HIV positive has tied the knot with his partner in the U.S.

He came out of the closet in 2015 and also revealed he has been living with HIV for 15 years.

He shared the news of his wedding on Instagram.

He shared photos from his wedding and wrote:

“Surrounded and supported by our best friends and loved ones, we are filled with gratitude for this beautiful journey ahead. #Live your best life and love who you are. You owe no one any explanations.”

Kenny Badmus in 2015 made his sexuality and HIV status known, saying that being gay is the best thing that ever happened to him and should he ever come back to life after this, he will definitely be gay.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

How My Boyfriend Sleeps With Women In His Office – Lady Talks Bad Romance

“I Could Finish 2 Cartons Of Beer In A Day”- Ifeoma Okeke reveals shocking details about her private life

Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi rocked nine different outfits for her week-long wedding ceremony (Photos)

‘Fat Was My Jail, My Private Personal Hell’ – Comedienne, Lepacious Bose

‘Are You Pregnant?’ – Fans reacts to Simi’s photo…

‘Fat was my Jail, my private personal Hell’ – Comedienne, Lepacious Bose

VP Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria has been committed into God’s hands

‘Are you Pregnant?’ – Fans reacts to Simi’s photo…

“I created controversy. I turn it on and off whenever I please” – Gifty boasts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *