Oshiomhole reads riot act to Ministers, comply or be sacked

Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC), Adams Oshiomole has said the party will no longer tolerate rebel minister.

This comes after Chris Ngige was instructed to inaugurate the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) but failed.

The former labour leader said erring ministers risk suspension.

Oshiomhole noted that the party must return to internal discipline and ministers taking the president for granted shouldn’t try it with his office.

This, the minister expressed in letter dated July 11th.

“If the minister refuse we will suspend him from the party. You know we must return to internal discipline. For me it is the height of mischief for any minister, you cannot purport to be honourable minister and you act dishonourably and nobody is greater than the party.

And if the President condones disrespect for his office, I will not condone disrespect for the party. And when we expel the minister we will prevail on the president that he can’t keep in his cabinet people who have neither respect for his own decisions nor have respect for the party without which they would not have been ministers.

“There are no independent candidate in our system, nobody, I emphasis no minister is above the party and they have taken undue advantage of the president’s fatherly disposition.