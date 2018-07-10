Metro News, Trending

Osinbajo meets Google CEO about opportunities for Nigeria’s digital economy – Nigerians criticise

 Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo met the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, on Tuesday as visited he visited the Headquarters of Google in Silicon Valley . Osinbajo, who is on working visit to the US, had a meeting with Pichai and a team of executives at Googleplex to discuss some opportunities in technology.

Pichai via his Twitter handle revealed that the meeting was aimed at discovering opportunities for Nigeria’s digital economy and was happy to welcome Prof Osinbajo.

He wrote;

However, some Nigerians on social media did not find the news exciting as they lamented that the visit will end as an excursion as nothing from the meeting will be used. Others also mentioned that it would be better for the government to start with basic education first before aiming too high.

Some reactions below


You may also like

Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala

#EkitiDecides: Fayose orders Ekiti people to stay at home in order not to be killed by ‘APC thugs’

Policeman, Soldier, Lecturer, 97 Other Nigerian Christians Absconded During Pilgrimage In Israel

Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Old Woman Spotted Picking Used Sanitary Pads From A Refuse Dump

Stephen Keshi Stadium In Asaba Nears Completion As It Gets CAA Pass Mark

How Croatian Female President Is Always Mistaken For American Model

Man Loses His Leg While Trying To Settle Police Officers At A Checkpoint

I’ll Resign if Anybody Can Prove God Exists – Philippine’s President, Rodrigo Duterte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *