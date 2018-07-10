Osinbajo meets Google CEO about opportunities for Nigeria’s digital economy – Nigerians criticise

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo met the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, on Tuesday as visited he visited the Headquarters of Google in Silicon Valley . Osinbajo, who is on working visit to the US, had a meeting with Pichai and a team of executives at Googleplex to discuss some opportunities in technology.

Pichai via his Twitter handle revealed that the meeting was aimed at discovering opportunities for Nigeria’s digital economy and was happy to welcome Prof Osinbajo.

He wrote;

Happy to welcome the Vice President of Nigeria @ProfOsinbajo to the Googleplex today – great to chat with him about the opportunities of Nigeria's digital economy pic.twitter.com/XbUBytOpx1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 10, 2018

However, some Nigerians on social media did not find the news exciting as they lamented that the visit will end as an excursion as nothing from the meeting will be used. Others also mentioned that it would be better for the government to start with basic education first before aiming too high.

Some reactions below

Is this the kind of school to raise potential tech giants? Misplaced priorities. #Nigeria govt should fix what’s important to the citizens rather than chasing symbols around. What is the benefit of tech when killing is the order of the day. pic.twitter.com/x6AY9mb6Ta — AyeMojuba (@areogunboy) July 10, 2018