Osun Election: Drop Adeleke as flagbearer, seven PDP gov aspirants tell party

Some Osun State governorship aspirants, seven in number has asked the National Leadership of the PDP to drop Senator Ademola Adeleke as the PDP flagbearer.

The aspirants asked the party to rescind its decision on the nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the party in the September 22 governorship election.

According to Punch Nigeria seven aspirants, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; senators Olasunkanmi Akinlabi and Felix Ogunwale; Prof. Adeolu Durotoye and Dr. Ayoade Adewopo said this at a joint press conference in Osogbo on Thursday.

Other aspirants who are also urging the PDP leadership to drop Adeleke are, Mrs Adejare Bello and Jide Adeniji who were both absent at the press conference, but had their names were listed as supporting the call.

Olasunkanmi, who read the address said:

“The candidacy of Senator Ademola Adeleke will further divide rather than unite the PDP in Osun State in view of the fact that a great number of the party members will not feel secure working for him, because of the very controversial circumstances of his nomination.

“The PDP may not be able to secure the support of critical stakeholders in the state with Senator Adeleke’s candidacy, because of his not too impressive public conduct as a senator of the Federal Republic.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, we the under listed aspirants call on the national leadership of our party to rescind its decision on the nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as our candidate for the September 22 governorship election.”

Ogunbiyi stated that he would not leave the party but would not stop to demand that the party do the right thing.

He said:

“We are actually facing a challenge at present. It is a storm that will pass and I, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and other aspirants will not leave the PDP under any guise.

“We believe that the leadership of the party will do the right thing. We will stay together and fight to uproot the government of APC.

“The good people of Osun State should remain calm. The PDP is the hope of Osun State. There is no alternative party that can rescue Osun State and Nigeria.

“I cannot be a mole in the hands of anybody. With my modest achievement as a village boy with this level of grace God has given me, I cannot condescend to do such dishonorable job.”

