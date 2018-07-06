Osun Monarch’s Jealous 3rd Wife Set 4th Wife’s House On Fire, Allegedly Kills Stepdaughter (Photos)

The arrested suspect, Folasade (Photo: DailyTrust)

Folasade Olawale, the third wife of a traditional ruler in Osun, Oba Morufudeen Olawale, the Alabudo of Abudo, has been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Police for arson and murder.

While speaking to Daily Trust , the Commissioner of Police in the State, Olafimihan Adeoye, said that Folasade hired some hoodlums and conspired with them to perpetrate the crime.

He said when the Oba’s wife and other suspects burnt the house, several people who were occupants of the house sustained very serious injury while the 3-year-old daughter of the 4th wife of the traditional ruler died in the inferno.

The traditional ruler who also spoke to a correspondent, said that his third wife was jealous of the fourth wife and that was her reason for setting the house ablaze.

The house which was reportedly set ablaze

Meanwhile, the suspect, Folasade confirmed that she was jealous of the fourth wife and that she engaged the hoodlums to beat the fourth wife and that she did not instruct them to set the house ablaze or kill anyone.

As she was weeping, the suspect said she was cursed, and expressed regret over her action and pleaded for mercy.

It was gathered that before getting married to the traditional ruler, Folasade had divorced two different men and gave birth to eight children. She gave birth to only one child for the monarch and the child died sometimes ago.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria