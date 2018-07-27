Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion; Truck Owner Finally Arrested

Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Yaba, assigned to investigate the multi fatal motor accident that occurred on 28/06/2018, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway by Otedola bridge, inward Ibadan, have arrested the truck owner, by name, Hassan Yusuf Maiwake, male.

The truck with registration number NSR 888 YQ, driven by a yet to be identified suspect, laden with petroleum product, lost control, spilling its content and went up in flame, burning 56 vehicles and killing 9 unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, the owner of the truck, Hassan Maikwe of No.16 Hotoro Limawa, Kano state, was arrested yesterday, 26/07/2018, in Kano and he is now helping the police in its effort to locate the driver of the ill-fated truck.

The CP assures that the Command will do all it can to help families who lost their beloved ones in the accident, find a closure by ensuring that anyone found culpable is brought to book.

DNA test to ascertain the true identities of the charred remains of the victims is ongoing. Further development will be communicated to Lagosians.

CSP Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State.