Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

Oyedepo to Buhari: Resign, get out of office: Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Bishop David Oyedepo’s statement that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign.

According to the general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel,President Buhari should over persistent killings by Fulani herdsmen.

In a YouTube video posted by the church’s official page, Oyedepo was heard saying:

“Enough is enough, When I was talking in 2015, people were saying my own was too much, now everybody can see what’s happening. What has moved forward in anybody’s life? You don’t know it’s war. Why are they attacking the Christian communities? Why has nobody been arrested? I can tell you this, the authorities and the powers that be are behind them.

The most honourable thing for any non-performing leader to do is to resign. The most honourable thing is to resign. That’s my own for Mr President. Resign! Get out of office! Even our Islamic friends in the North are calling on him (Buhari) to resign. Because that’s the noblest thing to do. Or are we going to look at one system destroy a whole nation?”

See reactions from Nigerians

For


You may also like

37 house of representatives members dump APC

Shekau reappears in New video, wishes supporters ‘Happy Eid’

EFCC Invites Ike Ekweremadu Over Conspiracy, Money Laundering (See Full Letter)

What Nigerians are saying regarding police hounding Saraki

Any One That Leaves APC To PDP Has No Honour, Oshiomhole Speaks On Alleged Mass Defection

Video: Resign Now, Oyedepo Urges Buhari

Police to Arrest People Partaking in Drake’s #InMyFeelings Challenge

Mercy Aigbe flaunts interior decor of her new house

Why I Will Always Remember My Encounter With Messi In Russia – Super Eagles Star, Idowu Recounts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *