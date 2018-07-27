Oyo Lawmaker dumps APC for PDP

An Oyo lawmaker, Olusegun Olaleye, on Thursday, defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, who said his decision was not triggered by the exodus of federal lawmakers from the APC to the PDP on Tuesday, noted that earlier before Thursday, he had made consultation with people before arriving at his decision.

The Oyo lawmaker representing Ibadan North II state constituency in the legislative house, said he left the APC because the ideals of the party had been eroded. Olaleye who spoke to news men while being received at Ward 11, Ibadan North Local Government by the PDP chairman in the area, Seun Adelore, said:

“I went astray in the APC but I am back to the party that will form the next government in the state. The PDP is a moving train which boasted of huge followers and good leaders like former governor Rashidi Ladoja, Sarafadeen Alli and Senator Femi Lanlehin.

“I urge all Nigerians who love democracy to go and get their Permanent Voter Cards so as to determine who rules them. They should be fully involved in the democratic process come 2019.”

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had reacted to the defection of about 51 lawmakers from the ruling party. The party said that its leaders had worked hard to prevent further members from leaving the party.

In a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, says, “In the last couple of weeks, our party leaders have worked to stave off this situation as responsible Party leaders would do.

“It would appear however that the individuals involved have different considerations beyond the grievances that they were willing to discuss and our leaders were willing to address.

“As a truly democratic party, we respect the right of every citizen to political association.

“APC remains in firm control of 25 states of the 36 states of the federation and maintains a clear majority in the federal House of Representatives and state assemblies.

“We assure members and supporters that our great Party will continue to consolidate on our majority status in the leadup to the 2019 General Elections, even as our government continues to work hard to deliver on our promises to Nigerians”, he added.

Leave a Comment…

comments