Local News

P-Square Drama: Check Out What Paul Has To Say After Peter Accused Him Of Insulting His Family (Video)

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has reacted after his brother Peter accused him of insulting his family.

Paul Okoye

Now his brother Paul is responding to the accusations.

Paul Okoye while granting an interview with a radio station was asked about his twin brother’s latest accusation and he gave a very diplomatic answer to the question.

“These are sensitive questions and the fact that it is sensitive there are ways you will say it and the way you people will just create news out of it. The way you people are lost about this issue is the same way I am seeing the issue too.

“Just understand this, it Is not good for me, it is not good for anybody. Yes people will tell you that they have been hearing one side of the story and they want to hear my own side of the story, I am not giving anybody any story. I always say this, I didn’t work hard for twenty years to destroy stuff like that, ok, I don’t know, to be honest with you, I don’t know,” he said.


READ  Policemen Recover Danfo Bus And Gun From Armed Robbers In Lagos (Photos)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Horror As 25-Year-Old Man Kills Own Father And Sister In Ebonyi State

Four Policemen Sentenced To Death In Akwa Ibom

UI Ranked Nigeria’s Best, ABUAD Tops Private Varsities

Man Nearly Loses Arm After Putting It Inside Crocodile’s Mouth To Showoff (Photos)

Homeless Man Gets Multiple Job Offers After A Photo Of Him Giving Out His CV On Highway Went Viral

16-Year-Old Girl Surprised After Parents Gifted Her This Expensive 2018 Wrangler Jeep On Her Birthday

So Hilarious: Social Media Comedian Mocks Laura Ikeji’s Picture Pose

Meet The Islamic Cleric Who Saved Christian Women And Children During Bloody Attacks In Plateau (Photo)

I Spent Four Nights Under A Bridge When I Moved To Lagos – Psquare’s Jude Okoye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *