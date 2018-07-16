Paris Hilton says she is self-made and calls Kylie Jenner a girl boss (Video)

Paris, whose great-grandfather started the globally-recognized Hilton hotels, believes that though she was born into wealth, she made her name for herself.

While the jury’s still out on whether Kylie Jenner is indeed self-made or not, hotel heiress Paris Hilton has claimed that she is also self-made.

She made this known when she was interviewed by TMZ about Kylie Jenner’s Forbes cover where it was revealed that she set to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire. Paris paid her respects to Kylie, saying, “she’s a girl boss.”

When asked if she considers herself self-made, Paris replied: “Obviously.”

