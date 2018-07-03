Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Massacre In Plateau

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has described the killings in Plateau State as condemnable, according to a report by The Nation.

The man of God stated this at the Special Thanksgiving Service for all mothers, intending mothers, widows & their families organised by the church at the Redemption Way Ebute Metta Throne of Grace National Headquarters in Lagos on Sunday.

The event, tagged: Joy of Many Generation was attended by Christian faithful drawn from across the country. It coincided with the thanksgiving celebration for the General Overseer’s wife Pastor Folu, who will turn 70 on July 13.

Pastor Adeboye called for a pragmatic security approach toward tackling all forms of insecurity.

Represented by Assistant General Overseer on Personnel and Administration, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye charged Nigerians not to lose hope.

“There is still hope for this nation, though what is happening in the country is very sad, but hope is not lost as God has not left us alone. There are still pockets of things we can see around that will make us happy’”, he said.