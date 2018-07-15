Entertainment, Gossip, News

Pastor Chris Okotie declares his intention to run for Presidency in 2019 during Church Service

Pastor Chris Okotie, Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Lagos has officially declared his intention to run for the 2019 Presidential election today.

Speaking during the church service, he said:

“Some days ago, I wrote a letter to the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, asking them not to field any Presidential candidate, that they should adopt me.” 

He noted that Nigeria is a crying nation that need liberation. The solution to Nigeria’s problem does not lies on APC or PDP, adding, “This is the beginning of the completely turnaround of our nation”

