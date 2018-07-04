Entertainment

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Daughter Announces Wedding

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Sharon Oyakhilome, and first daughter of popular preacher, Chris Oyakhilome, is set to tie the knot with her Ghanaian heartthrob, Philip Frimpong.

She made this known on her Facebook- “We love CSO” page on Tuesday, following earlier reports that the clergy had also made the announcement to his church members earlier in the week

She wrote: “Save the date, Oct 6th.”

Sharon, 25, is the first of two daughters of Chris Oyakhilome, the senior pastor of Christ Embassy and his estranged wife, Anita Ebhodaghe.

She dropped her debut single titled, ‘I’m Excellent’ in 2014, featuring Ice Stanley, and has also performed along notable international artistes in concerts.

In October 2017, she announced her engagement to Philip Frimpon, co-founder of ONUA, a fast growing online advertising company that promotes West African artistry.

See photos below;


You may also like

“My Son Is Your Son” – Mr. P’s Unusual Condolence Message To D’Banj

Genevieve Nnaji Spotted At Afrika Shrine As French President Macron Visits (Photos)

Plus-sized Nollywood actress, Ifeoma says she can finish 2 cartons of beer in a day

Married Woman Who Waited For 20 Years To Become A Mother Shares Her Touching Story

Runtown in fresh trouble with estranged label, faces possible jail term (details)

”The political future of the Igbos rests on my re-election” President Buhari

Watch the moment Davido introduced his girlfriend, Chioma to Ooni of Ife

Runtown faces possible jail term for releasing new song

KWAM 1 Reveals Why He Endorsed President Buhari For 2nd Term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *