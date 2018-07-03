Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Pretty Daughter Announces Her Wedding

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Sharon Oyakhilome, and first daughter of popular preacher, Chris Oyakhilome, is set to tie the knot with her Ghanaian heartthrob, Philip Frimpong.

She made this known on her Facebook- “We love CSO” page on Tuesday, following earlier reports that the clergy had also made the announcement to his church members earlier in the week

She wrote: “Save the date, Oct 6th.”

Sharon, 25, is the first of two daughters of Chris Oyakhilome, the senior pastor of Christ Embassy and his estranged wife, Anita Ebhodaghe.

She dropped her debut single titled, ‘I’m Excellent’ in 2014, featuring Ice Stanley, and has also performed along notable international artistes in concerts.

In October 2017, she announced her engagement to Philip Frimpon, co-founder of ONUA, a fast growing online advertising company that promotes West African artistry.

(NAN)

Leave a Comment…

comments