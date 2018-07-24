Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Pastor disgraced publicly after he was caught sleeping with church member in Edo State (video)

A Pastor was allegedly caught having s*x with his church member, then he was stripped and disgraced and it was caught on video.

The Pastor was allegedly caught with the church member in a hotel in Benin, Edo state.

While being interrogated in the video shared online, the pastor denied having s*x with the woman and when he was asked to explain what he was doing naked in the hotel room, he couldn’t offer an explanation.

It is not exactly clear why the onlookers felt the need to shame the pastor because, from the look of things, the tryst was consensual.

Watch the video below:

