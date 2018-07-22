Entertainment, Gossip

Pastor Oyakhilome’s daughter advises young brides

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter, Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome is set to tie the knot with her Ghanaian heartrob, Philip Frimpong in October.

In the just introduced question and answer session on Instagram, Carrissa was asked to advise young brides in regards to preparing for their big day and marriage.

She went on to advise them to:

“Trust God and obey. Don’t care about the opinion of others and what they have to say … (particularly those who don’t even know you) It’s just 1 day. What’s to come after is way more important. There’s a lot really   x”.

