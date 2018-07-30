Pastors Refuse To Officiate At Burial Of 82-Year-Old Kidnapper

Burial of the kidnapper-grandmother, who had been shot dead by police. Source: Tuko Kenya.

Local pastors on Friday refused to officiate at the burials of an 82-year-old kidnapper, Wangari Muturi Karanja and her nephew, Sammy Mwangi Kang’ethe, 26, in Irewa village, Kiharu, Muranga County in Kenya.

Karanja, Kang’ethe and another man from Njumbi village in Mathioya constituency had been shot dead when armed police stormed the grandma’s home in search of a victim, Margaret Waitherero from Samar village in Maragua who had been kidnapped by her gang reports TUKO.co.ke.

It was learnt the pastors who officiated the burials came all the way from Kayole in Nairobi and in Naivasha.

An AK 47 assault rifle, a homemade gun and several bullets were recovered from the grandmother’s home during the raid.

The kidnappers had demanded ransom from Waitherero’s family before they could release her, with police sources confirming that the woman’s husband had sent part of the ransom.