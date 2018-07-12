Entertainment, Gossip, News

Patience Jonathan excited after seeing Fani-Kayode’s Triplets

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan visited Femi Fani-Kayode’s triplets Ragnar, Aiden and Liam in their Abuja home.

The former Aviation Minister, FFK shared photos from the visit and wrote:

“It was an honor and privilage for Precious and I to receive President Goodluck Jonathan and First Lady Peace Jonathan in our Abuja home yesterday.

“They came to see our three beautiful boys, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam and older brother Aragorn.May God bless them for this kind gesture!”

These are more photos from the visit which show the Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan beaming with smiles as she carried the babies.

Other notable Nigerians who have visited the triplets since their arrival include former Plateau state governor, David Jang, and also former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu.

