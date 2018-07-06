PDP Hails Supreme Court Judgment In Favour Of Saraki

Peoples Democratic Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday applauded the Supreme Court judgment, dismissing the asset declaration case against Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), describing UT as a triumph of Justice.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Kola Ologbondiyan,the party said the Supreme Court, by the judgment, had further reinforced the confidence of Nigerian citizens in the courage of the institution of the judiciary, as the temple of justice and the last hope of the common man, particularly under an oppressive regime.

The party said that the judgment had further supported its disposition that the Buhari Presidency’s fight against corruption was mere shadow-chasing and a clever attempt at blackmailing the opposition as well as anyone “who holds a divergent voice against this administration”.

The party pointed out that the judgment should serve as a spur for all judicial officers at all levels to be bold in upholding the dispensation of justice in all cases without fear, let or politically induced hindrances.

-NAN

