PDP House Of Reps Members React To Move To Impeach Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus at the House of Representatives, on Monday has condemned the impeachment notice served on the Governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom, by eight out of the 30 members of the State House of Assembly, describing it as “an illegality and gross violation of the 1999 Constitution.”

According to Punch, the PDP caucus called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade in immediately by stopping the Nigeria police from aiding “this assault on our democracy.”

The caucus, at a news briefing addressed by the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Chukwuka Onyema, stated that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal

Government had exposed its “desperation” to remain in power after 2019 and appeared bent on using any means, including abusing the law to achieve its aim.

But, it warned that unless the unfolding development in Benue was stopped urgently, its members would mobilise against any requests sent to the National Assembly by the President.

“This is how they want to run the country?

“These are the people that sent requests to the National Assembly on elections funding in 2019. They are asking us to suspend our recess to approve their request, yet this is going on.

“We will make sure that the House doesn’t form the required quorum to make any approvals”, Onyema stated.

On how the notice was served on the governor, the caucus alleged that the eight members went to the House of Assembly under police protection to sit “illegally”, while the 22 others were denied access.

“We want the international community to be aware of what is happening in Benue State.

“That the Nigeria Police brought an impeached Speaker and a few members to sit and serve a governor a notice.

“This is a 30-member House, yet only eight sat. When the other 22 members came, the police made sure they never entered the chambers”, the caucus stated.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria