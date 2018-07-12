Trending

PDP Leaders Storm National Assembly to protest Attack on Fayose

As the political milieu continues to hit up, members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed the National Assembly in protest over the alleged attack by the men of the Nigeria Police Force on the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Channels writes.

Fayose, on Wednesday claimed to have been manhandled and gassed by the police following a scuffle in the Ekiti State capital, Ado-Ekiti.

PDP at NASS. image: Channelstv

This comes in the lead up to Saturday’s governorship election where Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress is seeking to return the state house.

The PDP had earlier warned that any attempt to rig the Ekiti poll would be met with devastating consequences.

Details later…


You may also like

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Neighbor Over N80,000

Nigerian man breaks his son’s head with a hammer, for operating his phone at Night

Reno Omokri reacts to “Small girl big God” debate

Hollywood set to make 2 Movies out of Thai Cave Rescue

Irate Mob beat day-light out policeman for shooting man’s leg in Delta

Associating with and dating Yahoo Boys is the fastest way to lose your lives – Police Spokesman

Ekiti: PDP reacts to Drama, says APC plans to forcefully takeover Ekiti

James Ibori’s older brother, dies 4 months after he married a much younger bride

Horror As Girl, 14 Is Gang Raped Twice By Two Groups Of Men In Two Days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *