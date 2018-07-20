PDP Threatens to Pull out of 2019 General Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is reconsidering its participation in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, stated this on Thursday when he received a Joint International Election Observation Mission fielded by two main American international civil agencies, the National Democratic Institute, (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), at the party headquarters in Abuja.

He claimed that the party contested against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Security agencies, not the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the Ekiti gubernatorial election.

Mr. Secondus said “We are yet to take the decision whether we will participate or not, we are no longer confident in INEC or in our own security.”

“In Ekiti state governorship election last Saturday we did not contest with APC we contested with INEC and Security agencies.”

He slammed the Ekiti poll as not just electoral fraud but robbery in connivance with INEC and security agencies, saying his party is consulting with its relevant organs to reconsider their position on 2019 general elections.

According to Secondus, a situation where bodies that should be neutral in a contest are brazenly helping to manipulate the process in favour of one party is antithetical to democracy and is a dangerous signal.

“For us as an opposition party, we have lost confidence in INEC and security agencies”

-NAN