‘Pentecostalism is nothing but systematic fraud to make money ‘- Charly Boy says

Nigerian entertainer and human rights activist, Charly Boy has criticized the modern day Christianity being practiced in Nigeria today.

According to the Charly, Pentecostalism which is a brand of Christianity practiced in the country is nothing but fraud and an easy way to make money.

In Area Fada’s words ;

“I Decree now that my people are dying to believe in something, especially if it’s magical, because we have the messiah complex. Somebody out there, will come sooner than later, to make all our problems disappear. Na so. That is why we are paralysed and corrupted by fear, we can’t even stand up to injustice. We are waiting for God to come rescue us.

“Pentecostalism has promoted miracles over hard work, materialism over spirituality. Even if one goes into pastoring on a pure and innocent level, you can’t help but be corrupted by easy money when you sell hope and create enemies all over.

“It is a cool way to make a living and make decisions that bring in the cash. Pentecostalism na modern-day commercial enterprise garnished in the cloak of religion with deception and exploitation as its foundation.

“Their goal na the complete monetization of people’s ignorance. It remains the only legally and politically accepted movement completely based upon systematic fraud, deception and cheating.”

