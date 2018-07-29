People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard –Chika Ike

Popular Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike has revealed that she once battled with hopelessness and low self-esteem due to the circumstances behind her birth and poor backgroud.

She said ;

“I didn’t have a good relationship with my father growing up because he wanted a male child. Those made me understand as a child that you have to fight for yourself because it is about you alone at the end of the day.

“People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard. I always push myself to succeed and be the person everyone doubted me to be. When I was little, people would ask me what gave me the impression I could become successful in life. I once struggled to pay my rent and I have been turned down by people many times. I didn’t get here because I am beautiful or an actress; I kept pushing myself. I do things that you will never think I can do; nobody thought I would be given an admission at the prestigious Harvard Business School.”