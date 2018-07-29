Entertainment, Gossip, News

People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard –Chika Ike

Popular Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike has revealed that she once battled with hopelessness and low self-esteem due to the circumstances behind her birth and poor backgroud.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Chikaike

She said ;

“I didn’t have a good relationship with my father growing up because he wanted a male child. Those made me understand as a child that you have to fight for yourself because it is about you alone at the end of the day.

“People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard. I always push myself to succeed and be the person everyone doubted me to be. When I was little, people would ask me what gave me the impression I could become successful in life. I once struggled to pay my rent and I have been turned down by people many times. I didn’t get here because I am beautiful or an actress; I kept pushing myself. I do things that you will never think I can do; nobody thought I would be given an admission at the prestigious Harvard Business School.”

She said she was aware that everyone had a limited time to spend on earth, insisting that she had decided to live like there was no tomorrow.

Ike explained further ;

“I have been through a lot in my life; I have my ups and downs. I try to have a good life because life is too short. I lost my mother when she was still very young, which made me realise that we cannot live as long as we want. You don’t even know what can happen tomorrow; so, you have to embrace every moment.”

