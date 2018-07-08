Peter Okoye claps back at troll who criticized him for showing off Louis Vuitton

One half of the now defunct singing duo – Psquare, Peter Okoye innocently shared a video of himself dressing up and rocking LV shoes but a fan spotted it and called him out for showing off what every random ‘agbero’ has.

The user with the handle @kosisochukwuobiora wrote ;



Mr. Peter Okoye, you don grow pass all this things wey you dey do. How much is luis vuitton that you’re showing off. Instead of you to go and make peace with your brother, you are here displaying what an agboro at abagana can afford

Well Peter did not let it slide, and he gave the ‘non-fan’ the attention the latter was seeking.

See their conversation below….

Video below ;

