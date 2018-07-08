Entertainment, Gossip

Peter Okoye claps back at troll who criticized him for showing off Louis Vuitton

One half of the now defunct singing duo – Psquare, Peter Okoye innocently shared a video of himself dressing up and rocking LV shoes but a fan spotted it and called him out for showing off what every random ‘agbero’ has.

Peter Okoye troll

The user with the handle @kosisochukwuobiora wrote ;

Mr. Peter Okoye, you don grow pass all this things wey you dey do. How much is luis vuitton that you’re showing off. Instead of you to go and make peace with your brother, you are here displaying what an agboro at abagana can afford

Well Peter did not let it slide, and he gave the ‘non-fan’ the attention the latter was seeking.

See their conversation below….

Video below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Paul Okoye celebrates his Twins’ first birthday with lovely photos

Nina rants on IG, brags about owning a house, car and business, despite being tagged ‘young and naive’

Ex-Deputy Governor’s Daughter found dead under boyfriend’s bed

TBoss celebrates her Romanian grandmother’s birthday, fans react

American Artiste Lloyd goes nude for new Album Cover

Pasuma celebrates daughter on her 16th birthday

Davido Takes Delivery of His N100m 2018 Bentley Bentayga!

Mark Zuckerberg now third richest man in the world

Uniport final year student, Blessing Igoni dies in a fatal bike accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *