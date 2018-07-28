Peter Okoye finally reveals shocking reasons for splitting with his twin, Paul

Months after the split of the duo Psquare, Peter one half of the group explains that it was the disrespect directed towards himself and his family that pushed him to quit.

Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, says his brother Paul would insult his wife and kids and expect a Psquare performance moments later.

Peter married Lola Omotayo-Okoye in 2015 and they have two children named Cameron and Aliona.

“In life what we call family value is important,” said the ‘Ebeano’ singer said on Citizen TV in Kenya.

“The fans want Psquare but how many times do you want Psquare to come back and break up.

“We’ve broken up three times and the same issue is still there. So if Psquare is going to come back we need to settle that issue. Psquare might come back, they might not come back.

Peter said he must put his wife and children first because of the vow he made on his wedding day.

“I pulled out the plug because I felt the disrespect coming from my family (was) getting too much,” he said.

“There’s something we call marginalisation. Don’t ever be a slave because you want to be family.

“Psquare can only come back if the respect comes 100 percent.

“I don’t disrespect my brother’s wife neither, his family but he does that to me all the time. He’ll insult me and my family in public, on Instagram, and the next minute he’ll wait for me backstage for us to perform together.

“I can’t do that. One thing is for sure, I took a vow to protect my wife and kids the day I got married and I stick to that.”

Leave a Comment…

comments