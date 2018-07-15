Peter Okoye gets first award nomination since the Psquare duo breakup

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has bagged two nominations in the upcoming International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA).

The ‘Ebeano’ singer has been nominated in the ‘best male artist’ and ‘best international male artist’ categories for IARA 2018.

The nods will be the first for Mr P since his split from Psquare — the duo made up of himself and his twin brother, Paul.

Mr P took to his social media page to thank his fans. He wrote:

2 nominations: INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION AWARDS. Shout out to my Loyal Fans😇🙏🏽This one is for you😊 My first ever award nomination. Not one but two! It can only get better and better. @iara_awards I’m truly honoured and congrats to other nominees y’all are incredible 😊🤗. 1 Luv #NeverBeAfraidToStartOverAgain#MoreFocused #EnjoyingEveryPartOfIt

Other artistes nominated in the ‘best international male artist’ category include Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Cassper Nyovest, Medikal, Black Coffee, La Fouine, and Mohammed Abass.

In the ‘best male artist’ category, Mr P will be going against Micheal Dappah, Davido, George Ezra, Ihab Amir, Bread Boi, Louis Tomilson, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason for the award.

The award ceremony is scheduled to hold on September 22 at Hilton Hotel in London.

At the 2017 edition of the award, Nse Ikpe-Etim won the best international actress for her role in Tess and Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, took home the best African artist award.

