Petty trader arrested for posing as doctor, as she moves to transplant heart for patient

One Mercy Duru Ezinne, 35, a single mother of two, has reportedly been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a medical doctor.

It’s being reported that Mercy, whose highest educational qualification was as an auxiliary nurse, allegedly fooled her neighbors in the Oluwo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that she is a medical doctor attached to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, and had been living on that until recently when she met her doom.

She has become a guest of operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Abeokuta.

The petty food stuff trader was consulted to treat one Hassan Olawale who, according to her, was diagnosed of having heart problem, for which she suggested heart transplant.

Meanwhile, the ailing Hassan, currently in a critical condition in a private hospital within the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ibara, also in Abeokuta, has reportedly cried out to the effect that his condition has been deteriorating ever since the suspect began to treat him since three weeks ago, adding that he had so far parted with #400,000 to her for treatment.

Mercy spoke with Crimepuzzle, saying,

“My name is Mercy Duru Ezinne. I am a 35-year old mother of two, living in Oluwo area, hear in Abeokuta. I am into food stuff trading but trained as an auxiliary nurse in Aba. People in community take me for a medical doctor because I always go there to see some of my friends. I am also trying to see if I can further my education in their school of nursing. “Three weeks ago, one of my neighbors, who is also my patient, introduced Mr. Hassan Olawale to me. Since I didn’t know what was wrong with him, I referred him to a laboratory where the result revealed that he has heart problem and infection. “I told him (Hassan) to call his doctor, one Raji, who said his heart is not too bad for transplant but needs a life support machine which will cost #10million. Out of pity, I asked the doctor if there is no other way out. His response shocked me. He retorted that if I like him, I can as well give him my heart, for which I told him I can sacrifice mine for him”, Mercy narrated.

The suspect thereafter, collected #400,000 from the victim and, according to her, “bought the drugs that are sensitive to his laboratory result, such as Rocephine Injection and drip”, adding that, “Though, I am being accused of giving him Zolades Injection, which works for fibroid and hormonal health imbalances. That is untrue”.

Mercy has consequently suggested taking Hassan before her German doctor in Accra, Ghana, and asked the family to raise money for the trip.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Iliyasu Ahmed, was obsessed by the development and has ordered that the suspect be charged to court.

