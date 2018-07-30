Photo Of 15-Year-Old Girl Intercepted By Soldiers After Escaping From Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has revealed that it has intercepted a 15-year-old girl, Zainab Mohammed, who escaped from the captivity of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Army made this known on Sunday.

According to the Spokesman for the Army, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, the teenager was intercepted by “troops of 28 Task Force Brigade deployed in operation Lafiya Dole on July 29, 2018, at Gubla after she escaped from one of the terrorists’ camps.

He added, “the hostage will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Chukwu revealed that troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram and recovered one AK 47 rifle, and one magazine containing four rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

