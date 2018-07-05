Photo of the Five teachers who impregnated a SS3 student in Kebbi (Photo)

Five teachers of the Polytechnic Academic Staff Secondary School in Birnin Kebbi, have been reportedly dissmissed for impregnating an SS3 student at the school.

Sources confirmed that the teachers were dismissed following the recommendation of a committee set up by the school to investigate the strange case. The pregnant student was also expelled from the school.

“The committee submitted a report on Monday and recommended that all the five teachers should be dismissed from service immediately,” a source was quoted to have said.

“The management have dismissed the teachers and the victim was also expelled from the school. When the committee interrogated each of the teachers, they confessed that they have been having sexual relationship with the victim separately, so, they were sacked immediately based on the committee’s recommendations.”

The affected teachers reportedly sent an appeal against their dismissal to the school’s management board.

In a statement by the Vice Principal of the school, Malam Oumar Woulandakoye confirmed the incident, adding that the affected teachers had filed an appeal against their dismissal.

‘I will advice that you should wait till the final report of the School Board, because I just received their memo now that they are going to sit on the matter tomorrow.’

