Photo of the room where suspected boyfriend killed and buried daughter of ex-deputy governor of Ondo state

Photo showing the room where the boyfriend and suspected killer of Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the ex-Governor of Ondo State buried her beneath his bed has emerged.

20-year-old Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, was found dead in her boyfriend’s house six days after she went missing from school. She was found buried in a shallow grave in Adeyemi’s room.

According to reports, Adeyemi, popularly known as QS, had killed her for ritual purposes then he dug a grave in the room, buried the deceased in it, and placed his mattress on the shallow grave.

It was reported that the Herbalist who did the money ritual for Adeyemi, currently at large, instructed him to keep the corpse for seven days, but luck ran out on the Abuja-based boyfriend when his younger brother became aware of what was going on and reported the incident to the police in Akure before the seven days was up.

Confirming the arrest, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph said the suspected killer was arrested by a team of detectives from the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID). The PPRO said Adeyemi, who was already in the police custody, had been cooperating with the police with relevant information on the circumstances that led to the death of Khadijat Oluboyo.

