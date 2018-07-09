Entertainment, Uncategorized

[PHOTOS] Ageless RMD Marks 57th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo clocked 57 years on Friday, July 6.

The ageless actor took to Instagram to share new photos of himself with the theme ‘Rejuvenation’.

He also shared these words:

Yes its my birthday. 57 and counting…Word to self is REJUVENATION…. in all its meaning. I tend to let everything around me affect my mood. But i have soo much to thank God for. I cant pretend not to see all the outpouring of love in all the posts. Texts. Messages. I am grateful and thankful. God bless you all.

Happy birthday sir.


Tags

You may also like

“How My Daughter Was Killed For Rituals & Buried By Her Lover In His Room!” – Ex Ondo Deputy Governor

Miracle pays Ooni of Ife courtesy visit (Photos/Video)

Plantain seller who was photoed hawking in the middle of the night gets enrolled in a private school after passing entrance exam (Photos)

Phyno, Timaya, Jim Iyke, Tobi Bakre, Miracle and others at Paul Okoye’s twins’ first birthday (Photos)

Police arrest suspected ‘killer Boyfriend’ of Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s daughter

Fan begs Anthony Joshua to stop showing off his ‘abs’, because his crush might see it

Chioma Davido’s Girlfriend Shows Off Her B00bs

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma gushes over him after his performance at Wireless Festival In U.K

Nina meets Imo State University Vice chancellor (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *