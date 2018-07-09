[PHOTOS] Ageless RMD Marks 57th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo clocked 57 years on Friday, July 6.

The ageless actor took to Instagram to share new photos of himself with the theme ‘Rejuvenation’.

He also shared these words:

Yes its my birthday. 57 and counting…Word to self is REJUVENATION…. in all its meaning. I tend to let everything around me affect my mood. But i have soo much to thank God for. I cant pretend not to see all the outpouring of love in all the posts. Texts. Messages. I am grateful and thankful. God bless you all.

Happy birthday sir.