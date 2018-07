Over the weekend, Comedian and actor, Steve Eboh, popularly known as Ajebo, held his traditional wedding with his long time partner, Uchechi Kalu.

He took to his Instagram page to share some photos with caption saying:

Thanks to all our family and friends that came shared in our joy at our traditional wedding.. God bless you.

#meettheajebos18#igbowedding#ohafiawedding❤❤❤❤❤

See photos below:

