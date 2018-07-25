Entertainment, Gossip

Photos from Alaafin of Oyo’s daughter Nikkah ceremony

The Alaafin of Oyo’s daughter, Princess Rukayat Adeteju Adeyemi had her Nikkah ceremony in Oyo state with guests from far in attendance.

She tied the knot with heartrob Hakeem Adesina Folarin at the Aganju Royal Forecourt, Alaafin’ palace, and in the presence of His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III Iku Babayeye.

The event kicked off with an opening prayer by Alhaji Dauda Igiogun, who invoked the blessings of the most high on the occasion and on the about to wed couple.

After the heartwarming prayers, the couple was pronounced husband and wife to the admiration and joy of the huge crowd of witnesses.

See photos below:

