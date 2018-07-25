Photos From Mass Burial Of Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

The Nigerian soldiers who perished by the hand of the deadly Boko Haram insurgent sect, have been buried.

The gallant military heroes who gave their lives to protect their fellow Nigerians, were buried in the presence of family members who were all teary and melancholic at the sad ceremony.

Lying in coffins covered by the national colours, the soldiers were lifted to the burial ground by their surviving colleagues.

The photos were released by Support Nigerian Military, a page dedicated to reporting military activities in Nigeria,

The page wrote: “MASS BURIAL FOR OUR FALLEN GALLANT SOLDIERS

“Gallant soldiers who died in a Boko Haram ambush buried amid tears.

“May their labour and sacrifice not be in vain.

“Pray for our troops till fighting please.

“May the souls of the slain soldiers continue to rest in perfect peace. We send our condolences to their families and loved ones”

-Tori