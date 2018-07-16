Photos from Mimi Orijekwe dinner party as she marks her birthday

Mimi Orjiekwe has taken to her social media page to share photos from her birthday dinner which was well attended by family and friends.

The single mother of one ensured her guests were treated to the best on her special day by hiring caterers from Eko Hotel.

See photos below:

Recall in an interview with New Telegraph, Nollywood actress, Mimi Orijekwe revealed that she doesn’t regret her failed marriage cos she sees it as a lesson in life.

She also stated that the experience never made her bitter concerning men cos she’s happy.

“My failed marriage was just a lesson and I don’t regret the union. My baby was a product of the marriage and I love her a lot.

“I also believe that God made me experience it for me to be in a better place. I am not cordial with my ex-husband (Charles Billion); when I move on, I move on, but the baby keeps us together from a distance.

”I am not bitter with men even after the experience; I am happy. I gave my marriage my best; I cannot say I was always right, but I am a superwoman and I try my best to make everyone around me happy.

“I have no regrets because if you have good intentions, you will always be fine. We dated for three years before getting married in 2015; so, I didn’t rush into it”, Mimi Orijekwe said.