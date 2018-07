The son of Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva, Olusoji and his wife, Blessing Douglas had their white wedding today in Lagos.

His bride is a native of Buguma in Rivers state.

Nollywood stars who turned out for today’s ceremony include Richard Mofe Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma McDermott, Lala Akindoju, Abiola Segun-Williams among others.

See photos below:

