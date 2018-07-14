Entertainment

Photos from Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son’s traditional wedding

Olusoji Jacobs, son of Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, who turned 30 last month, has wedded his Rivers state bride, Boma Douglas, traditionally.

The traditional wedding ceremony took place yesterday and in attendance was parents of the couple and loved ones. The white wedding is scheduled to hold next weekend in Lagos.

Here are photos from the traditional wedding of Olu Jacobs/Joke Silva’s son and his bride below;

The groom’s parents are well known Nollywood actors. His father Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, was born on the 11th of July 1942 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His mother on the other hand, is Mrs. Joke Jacobs. But she still uses her maiden name ‘Miss Joke Silva’ on stage.


