Photos from Rita Dominic’s classy birthday dinner with loved ones

Rita Dominic turned a year older a few days ago and to celebrate her new age, she hosted her friends and colleague to dinner at the Sky Lounge and Restaurant in Eko Hotel, VI.

Celebrities such as Michelle Dede, Femi Jacobs, Blessing Egbe, Lanre DaSilva and more were spotted at the birthday dinner.

Sharing a photo from her dinner, the actress said:

I feel so overwhelmed each year with your show of love and affection! You are so amazing! I wish I could thank each and everyone of you individually.. I pray that you all will be celebrated the way you have celebrated me! I love you and thanks for being there for me always!❤❤❤ #birthdaydinner

See photos below:


