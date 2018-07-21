Photos from Tobi Bakre’s homecoming reception at Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state

Tobi Bakre was hosted today to a grand homecoming reception at his hometown in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

He was hosted in the palace of the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye and was also celebrated in the town hall by Ago Iwoye youths.

He shared on Instagram:

“Today, I am humbled to be celebrated at home. I am Nigerian first before I am of any region.

“However, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State is where my roots lay. My branches I hope will spread wide, and my leaves provide shade for many, but I must first assure my roots are strong and the soil in which it lays, ‘our wonderful state Ogun’, is well nurtured. .”

“I will be spending more time understanding how I can contribute immense value using my media persona to gather my colleagues to invest their time and effort into building the human capital that is our youth.

“I look forward to being a part of the change that we want to see.

#NotTooYoungToRun #SonOfTheSoil #IPledgeToNigeria #OgunState.”

Comedian, Oluwakaponeski and fellow BBNaija housemates, Alex and Rico Swavey also joined Tobi to celebrate.

