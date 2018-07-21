Entertainment, Gossip

Photos from Tobi Bakre’s homecoming reception at Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state

Tobi Bakre was hosted today to a grand homecoming reception at his hometown in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

He was hosted in the palace of the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye and was also celebrated in the town hall by Ago Iwoye youths.

He shared on Instagram:

“Today, I am humbled to be celebrated at home. I am Nigerian first before I am of any region.

“However, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State is where my roots lay. My branches I hope will spread wide, and my leaves provide shade for many, but I must first assure my roots are strong and the soil in which it lays, ‘our wonderful state Ogun’, is well nurtured. .”

“I will be spending more time understanding how I can contribute immense value using my media persona to gather my colleagues to invest their time and effort into building the human capital that is our youth.

“I look forward to being a part of the change that we want to see.
#NotTooYoungToRun #SonOfTheSoil #IPledgeToNigeria #OgunState.”

Comedian, Oluwakaponeski and fellow BBNaija housemates, Alex and Rico Swavey also joined Tobi to celebrate.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Photos from Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s Son White Wedding

Femi Otedola buys his daughter DJ Cuppy a brand new 2018 Range Rover Sport

16-year-old UNILAG Female Student declared missing (Photos)

Comedian Ajebo crying uncontrollably at his white wedding (Photos+Video)

Actress Tracy Daniels says Producers are benching them for those with British Accents

Music: DJ Prince x Sean Tizzle – In My Head

Rapper Sarkodie “Weds” Longtime Lover Tracy In Ghana

I Didn’t Expect People To Condemn Me Over Aramide Comment – Comedian Ebiye

M.I. releases Video for ‘Brother’ feat. Nosa & Milli as he addresses Choc Boiz Fallout (Watch)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *