PHOTOS: Ikotun Residents Groan On The Dilapidated State Of Isheri-Oshun Access Road

As Lagos Mainland residents across Berger, Agege, Ikorodu, Alimosho, Abule Egba and other parts of the state witness the rehabilitation and construction works embarked upon by the Akinwunmi Ambode administration, some other residents in the state are in anguish following the years of neglect by the government.

Residents of Isheri-Osun axis of Lagos Mainland has cried out to the government for help as a result of the dilapidated state of the Isheri -Oshun access road, off Ijegun road, Ikotun, Lagos Mainland.

InsideMainland gathered that residents of the area had taken palliative measures to fill different portions of the road with concrete and other relief materials but things return to normal after a while as the efforts were for temporary periods.

According to a resident, Afeez Oladimeji, the road has been in a deplorable state for more than a decade. “Once it rains, nobody can use the road. The road is in total state of disrepair and we have made several complaints and nothing seems to be forthcoming,” Oladimeji told InsideMainland.

“Sometimes, people would gather to fill parts of the road with concrete and bricks. We have also cleared the drainage to avoid water spilling on the road so that the filling can last longer but it seems not working for a long period. The best thing is to get the road fixed and the government is not helping in that regard,“ he added.

Also commenting on the situation faced by residents in the community, a member of the CDA group who identified himself simply as Mr. Smart told InsideMainland that the leaders had complained to the local government authorities in the past but yet to get the needed help.

“We have complained several times but after a while, we decided to find the best means possible to make our road motor-able since no support was forthcoming from the government,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “We can barely use the road these days because it has rained consistently. Most times, people had to walk on the drainage slabs because a large part of the road is bad and you can barely find where to place your feet.”

He, however, pleaded to the Akinwunmi Ambode led government to come to their aid in the community urging the administration to consider adding the road into the planned 181 community roads to be fixed across Lagos State.