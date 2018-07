A horrific multiple accident was said to have happened yesterday by 4pm just in front of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.. According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by one of the drivers who was allegedly making phone call while driving before collision with the two other vehicles.

There was no instant fatality as the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment before the vehicles were later evacuated.