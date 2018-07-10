Entertainment, Gossip

“Plastic surgery can’t help you” – Actress Shirley Igwe to Surgery Princesses

Nollywood Actress and producer, Shirley Igwe has shared a word of advice to ladies who might be considering enhancing their looks.

According to Shirley Igwe, surgery can never bring satisfaction because another void which needs filling will pop-up after one surgery is done.

Below is the word of advice she gave to women who might be considering getting a cosmetic surgery done.

”Fearfully and wonderfully made. 😘

Women need to stop feeling inadequate,
Love yourself just the way you are,
If there’s a void in your life you think need to be filled, work on your mind, soul, and spirit.
Plastic surgery, injestion fillers, butt raising, liposuction can not help you fill any void.
The moment you get them done, there will definitely be another void you need to fill. Plastic surgery is not confidence.
I’m sorry ladies but, this is the truth, don’t be deceived. All that gilters is not gold. Go on diet if you need to shed some fat, eat right, work-out if you need to be in shape/toned.”

