Plateau Massacre: Nigerians react to Buhari’s decision to honour Imam who saved 300 Christians

Imam Abdulahi Abubakar who hid 300 Christians inside his mosque during the recent Plateau massacre to get national honour.

This was made known by Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong yesterday at the opening of a three-day peace and security conference organized by Plateau State Peace Building Agency.

According to the governor, President Muhammadu Buhari would honour the 83-year-old Imam, for hiding about 300 Christians from attackers in Nghar Yelwa village of Barikin Ladi Local Government of the state. He said:

“It was only God who knows why he (Imam) did it at that age, it is now for us to study what he did and to also see how we would do to maintain peace.

“Let’s us use his example to maintain peace not only in Plateau, but in Nigeria, because what he did that time not only saved the people of Barikin Ladi, not only of Plateau state but the whole of this country.”

As it is to everything in Nigeria, there will be those who would commend and others who will disagree. For those disagreeing, they are of the opinion that government should shield the Imam, in case attackers see him as an enemy – others said the present government has failed and shouldn’t be allowed to comeback, no matter what they do.

