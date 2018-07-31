Plateau Massacre: Nigerians react to Buhari’s decision to honour Imam who saved 300 Christians

Imam Abdulahi Abubakar who hid 300 Christians inside his mosque during the recent Plateau massacre to get national honour.

This was made known by Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong yesterday at the opening of a three-day peace and security conference organized by Plateau State Peace Building Agency.

According to the governor, President Muhammadu Buhari would honour the 83-year-old Imam, for hiding about 300 Christians from attackers in Nghar Yelwa village of Barikin Ladi Local Government of the state. He said:

“It was only God who knows why he (Imam) did it at that age, it is now for us to study what he did and to also see how we would do to maintain peace.

“Let’s us use his example to maintain peace not only in Plateau, but in Nigeria, because what he did that time not only saved the people of Barikin Ladi, not only of Plateau state but the whole of this country.”

As it is to everything in Nigeria, there will be those who would commend and others who will disagree. For those disagreeing, they are of the opinion that government should shield the Imam, in case attackers see him as an enemy – others said the present government has failed and shouldn’t be allowed to comeback, no matter what they do.

See some reactions

The decision of President @MBuhari to award Imam Abdullahi Abubakar a national honor is very commendable. The Imam who gave over 300 Christians refuge in his mosque during the last violent crisis in Plateau State acted according to the true teachings of his religion. — EagleEye (@bashiryusuf) July 31, 2018

Imam did something good. Lets face facfs, 300 christians or not, it is evident that people's lives are at risk… Its not the job of the imam to protect people around him. Where are the security operatives, where are government policies that are supposed to address these issues. — AlasuomoweiEkiye (@TherealAlas) July 31, 2018

God bless the Imam that saved 300 Christians in Plateau. God bless the security forces that have died protecting us. May the leaders that caused or ignored security challenges due to greed and political interest be dealt with as written in the Quran and Bible. — Lérd Chigbọ ā (@itschigbo) July 31, 2018

What's the guarantee of this man's security by the president?

Giving him an honour is a thing of joy but at the same time, you are building up envy amongst his folks who couldn't do the same.

He saved 300 Christians, therefore you need to save him in case another crisis erupts — Mr. E (@hon_ernest) July 31, 2018

"300 Christians" This shows how Christians have become an endangered species in a country called Nigeria — ebere ekwenta (@johnsonmercy) July 31, 2018