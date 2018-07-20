Entertainment, Gossip

Please don’t call me King, put that respect on my Man – BBnaija’s Alex says

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Asogwa Alexandra or simply called ‘Alex’ seems to be shaking a major table here.

Alex took to her Twitter page to tell people to remove King from her name and put that respect on her man.

BBnaijas Alex says

She said she okay being referred to as a Queen, and have no interest being a King or called one, also stating that she can be a Queen yet rule.

She wrote:

So Naomi said it nd I hv been thinkn. If I call me a king, does dt make my man a queen? Pls, remove d king frm my name, put dt respect on my man. *I didn’t say I hv a man o🤣*. I’m a Queen nd absolutely hv no interest in being a King or called 1. I cn be a Queen nd still rule my Kingdom

Never forget to put the black in front of that mamba. It’s one of the fastest and deadliest of it’s kind. Put some respect to that. Nobody came to this world to play.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Dremo releases new EP, features Simi, Davido and Mayorkun

Korra Obidi shares semi-nude dance video, husband fights trolls (Video)

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija exposes the difficult corner his baby mamas are in

Floyd Mayweather expecting baby with girlfriend Jennifer Duran

Alex says not to call her a king; she can be a queen and still rule her kingdom

Dayo Amusa Shares Beautiful Photos To Mark Her Birthday

”I will probe Fayose once I assume office” – Kayode Fayemi

First Photos from Sarkodie’s Traditional wedding to Tracy

Nigerian Man steals honda cars because they are easy to ‘unlock and sell’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *