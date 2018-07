Its no longer news that the 2018 World Cup is over and France emerged victorious over a resilient Croatian team.

With congratulations in order, we spotted some very exciting celebrations and that of Paul Pogba, seems to be the icing on the cake.

Known for his catchy celebrations, Manchester United midfielder during his press interview, decided to tap into the “Shaku Shaku” vibe as he celebrated their victory.

France beat Croatia 4-2 to claim their second World Cup.

Watch video below;