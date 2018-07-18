Police arrest Chibok girls abductors in Borno

Twenty two, 22 suspected Boko Haram terrorists including eight men said to be responsible for the 2014 abduction of over 200 girls at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok have been caught .

The suspects were paraded by the Borno state Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu and were arrested between July 4 and 9 by Special Forces deployed to the North East by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Following several suicide bombings and killings of innocent Nigerians, it became important to deploy the special unit, the police boss revealed. The commissioner noted that the suspects were apprehended at different locations in Borno and Yobe States.

The alleged perpetrators of the Chibok girls’ abduction and several murderous attacks were identified as Commander, Mayinta Modu (23), Adam Mohammed (20), Gujja Jidda (21), Mamman Wadi (25), Alhaji Modu Jidda (29), Ajiri Bulama Dungus (22), Mohammed Abba (20) and Fannami Mustapha (22).

11 AK47 rifles and other weapons from were recovered from the suspects