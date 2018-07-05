‘Police have no right to arrest me’ , says Man caught with 2 skulls (Photo)

A suspected cultist is currently under the custody of the Police in Cross River State after they recovered two human skulls from him in the state.

The commissioner of police in the state, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, confirmed that the Anti-Cultism/kidnapping Squad of the command recovered the two human heads from Otu Edem Bassey, 30, in Calabar.

He said police operatives swooped on Bassey and his gang when they were preparing some rituals for their outing. He said Bassey was picked up at his No. 12b Etim Edem Street residence in Calabar, while others took to their heels.

He said charms and other items used for incantation were also recovered, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court when investigation is completed.

Speaking to reporters, the suspect accused the police of arresting him and claimed that he was a traditional healer. “The skulls were given to me by my late father to continue with the traditional medicines which he used to practice to cure people.

I am a herbalist and I heal people of different sickness. I have my license to operate as a herbalist. Somebody ran in front of my house and the Police came to my house to arrest me.

They have no right because I have been using these skulls for my jobs since my father left it for me some eight years ago,” Bassey said.

