Police nab Young man at Ikeja after stealing from an undercover police

Business for a young pick pocket around Alausa, Ikeja did not go so well today as his currently going to spend the night at the office of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

The lad identified as osha ojota, was caught red-handed picking the pocket of an undercover RRS officer on surveillance duty around Alausa Ikeja. osha ojota was promptly arrested and would be transferred tomorrow.

The RRS shared the news via its Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

JUST IMAGINE! This lad just picked the pocket of an undercover RRS officer on surveillance duty around Alausa Ikeja. He was caught in the act and arrested. He will be spending the nite with us and we will make sure he’s well served 🥣before his transfer tomorrow. @TunjiDisu1 pic.twitter.com/lQn8x3xg82 — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) July 12, 2018