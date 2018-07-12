Metro News, Trending

Police nab Young man at Ikeja after stealing from an undercover police

Business for a young pick pocket around Alausa, Ikeja did not go so well today as his currently going to spend the night at the office of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

The lad identified as osha ojota, was caught  red-handed picking the pocket of an undercover RRS officer on surveillance duty around Alausa Ikeja. osha ojota was promptly  arrested and would be transferred tomorrow.

The RRS shared the news via its Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

See tweet


You may also like

Endowed Nigerian Female Soldier Celebrates Her Birthday In Style…

Nigerian man spotted seriously washing his money and phone (VIDEO)

How NLC’s Picketing of MTN Violated Global ILO Rule

MTNF graduates MUSON’s next generation of Music Superstars

Fayose faked Teargas attack to incite Nigerians against the Police and FG – APC

Cultists On The Run After Raping Girl Repeatedly During Initiation In A Bush

World Cup: FIFA wants Broadcasters to show Fewer Shots of Attractive Women

Just in; PDP senators Petition Federal Government over allege attack on Fayose

Nigerians throw mud at Oshiomole over statement about PDP members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *