Police Parade Kidnappers of Chibok Girls

The Nigerian police on Wednesday paraded eight persons suspected to be involved in the kidnap of over 200 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok Borno state.

This comes as the nationwide clamour for the release of the girls was beginning to ebb following diverse security concerns in the country.

The suspects were said to have been arrested by operatives of the inspector-general’s intelligence response team (IGP’s IRT) deployed to Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and other adjoining communities in the north-east.

Speaking on the suspects, the police said they were responsible for over 50 suicide bomb attacks within Maiduguri and Adamawa.

One hundred and twelve of the kidnapped girls have been released while the remaining are still in captivity.

President Muhammadu Buhari promised to ensure the release of the remaining girls after securing the release of over 100 students kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State.

A sour point of the Dapchi abduction is the inability to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, who was held back by Boko Haram Islamists for refusing to renounce Christianity.

